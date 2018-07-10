Florida ambulance company reaches $1.2 mln accord in government billing case

A Florida-based ambulance transportation company has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve claims that it billed government healthcare programs for transporting patients at an inflated cost or when those services were not medically necessary.

The settlement with Jacksonville-based Liberty Ambulance Service Inc was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday and resolved claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit that the government later joined. The settlement covers a period from 2005 to 2016 and involved false claims submitted to Medicare, TRICARE, Medicaid and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jc88b7