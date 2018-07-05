FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

American Renal Associates settles UnitedHealth fraud lawsuits

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Dialysis provider American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has reached a deal to resolve lawsuits by insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc accusing it of encouraging patients to switch from government healthcare programs to private insurance to boost payments.

The agreement-in-principle was disclosed in filings on Monday in federal courts in Florida and Massachusetts, where the insurance giant had since 2016 been pursuing related cases against American Renal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NoTYXA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
