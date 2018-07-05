American Renal Associates settles UnitedHealth fraud lawsuits

Dialysis provider American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has reached a deal to resolve lawsuits by insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc accusing it of encouraging patients to switch from government healthcare programs to private insurance to boost payments.

The agreement-in-principle was disclosed in filings on Monday in federal courts in Florida and Massachusetts, where the insurance giant had since 2016 been pursuing related cases against American Renal.

