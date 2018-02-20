Amgen loses case over FDA denial of Sensipar pediatric exclusivity

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted reasonably when it declined last year to grant Amgen Inc a six-month period of marketing exclusivity for pediatric uses of its kidney drug Sensipar.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C. on Saturday rejected Amgen’s contention that the FDA’s actions were inconsistent with its earlier decision to grant Johnson & Johnson pediatric exclusivity for an oral contractive.

