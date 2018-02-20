FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Amgen loses case over FDA denial of Sensipar pediatric exclusivity

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted reasonably when it declined last year to grant Amgen Inc a six-month period of marketing exclusivity for pediatric uses of its kidney drug Sensipar.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C. on Saturday rejected Amgen’s contention that the FDA’s actions were inconsistent with its earlier decision to grant Johnson & Johnson pediatric exclusivity for an oral contractive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sFF6Or

