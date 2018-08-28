FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 28, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge rejects Hospira's bid to void $70 mln biosimilar patent verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected Pfizer Inc unit Hospira’s bid to overturn a jury’s verdict finding that it infringed a patent held by Amgen Inc by producing a biosimilar version of its anemia drug Epogen and owed the pharmaceutical company $70 million.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday declined to grant Hospira judgment as a matter of law or order a new trial after a jury in September found it liable for patent infringement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PhG7Tf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.