Judge rejects Hospira's bid to void $70 mln biosimilar patent verdict

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected Pfizer Inc unit Hospira’s bid to overturn a jury’s verdict finding that it infringed a patent held by Amgen Inc by producing a biosimilar version of its anemia drug Epogen and owed the pharmaceutical company $70 million.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday declined to grant Hospira judgment as a matter of law or order a new trial after a jury in September found it liable for patent infringement.

