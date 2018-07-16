Amphastar cannot collect $100 mln during Momenta drug patent appeal - judge

A federal judge on Monday ruled that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc must wait to collect a $100 million bond that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sandoz Inc posted in a drug patent case it won until after an appellate court hears the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston said he must defer ruling until a federal appeals court reviews a jury’s 2017 verdict finding that a patent held by Momenta it claimed Amphastar infringed was invalid.

