June 19, 2019 / 11:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Momenta, Amphastar settle generic Lovenox drug patent case

Nate Raymond

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday said Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit will pay it $59.9 million to resolve patent and antitrust lawsuits over their dueling generic versions of the blood-thinner Lovenox.

The settlement ends an appeal by Momenta and Sandoz of a Boston federal jury’s 2017 verdict finding that a patent they claimed Amphastar infringed was invalid, a decision that exposed them to losing $100 million that they had posted as a bond earlier in the litigation.

