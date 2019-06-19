Momenta, Amphastar settle generic Lovenox drug patent case

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday said Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit will pay it $59.9 million to resolve patent and antitrust lawsuits over their dueling generic versions of the blood-thinner Lovenox.

The settlement ends an appeal by Momenta and Sandoz of a Boston federal jury’s 2017 verdict finding that a patent they claimed Amphastar infringed was invalid, a decision that exposed them to losing $100 million that they had posted as a bond earlier in the litigation.

