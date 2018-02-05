Judge won't toss whistleblower lawsuit over anesthesia billing

A federal judge has rejected a bid by an anesthesia management company to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it overbilled government healthcare programs for services it also falsely claimed were overseen by physicians.

U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd in Fresno, California on Friday largely denied a motion to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Somnia Inc by a nurse who provided anesthesia services for patients at a hospital.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E6Egvh