AnMed Health settles whistleblower case for $7.9 mln
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2017 / 11:42 PM / 21 days ago

AnMed Health settles whistleblower case for $7.9 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A South Carolina-based hospital system has agreed to pay $7.92 million to resolve claims that it improperly billed Medicare for radiation oncology and other medical services and retaliated against an employee.

The settlement, announced on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney John Horn in Atlanta, will resolve a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act by Linda Jainniney, a former employee of Anderson, South Carolina-based AnMed Health.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xPrKA8

