AnMed Health settles whistleblower case for $7.9 mln

A South Carolina-based hospital system has agreed to pay $7.92 million to resolve claims that it improperly billed Medicare for radiation oncology and other medical services and retaliated against an employee.

The settlement, announced on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney John Horn in Atlanta, will resolve a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act by Linda Jainniney, a former employee of Anderson, South Carolina-based AnMed Health.

