Cigna, Anthem both fail to win damages in fight over failed merger

Neither Anthem Inc nor Cigna Corp can recover any damages over the failure of the companies’ proposed $54 billion merger, a Delaware judge ruled Monday.

The order from Vice Chancellor Travis Laster of the Delaware Chancery Court comes after more than three years of hard fought litigation, culminating in a two-week bench trial last year. Laster found that, while Anthem had proven that Cigna breached its obligations to try to consummate the deal, Cigna had proven that federal regulators would likely have succeeded in blocking it anyway.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jwd4u3