Medical groups sue Anthem over ER coverage denials

Two medical associations sued units of Anthem Inc on Tuesday in an effort to force the insurance giant to rescind a recently adopted policy under which it has declined to pay for some emergency room care.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the Medical Association of Georgia filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta against Anthem’s Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and other subsidiaries of the company.

