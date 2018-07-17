FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 17, 2018 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Medical groups sue Anthem over ER coverage denials

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two medical associations sued units of Anthem Inc on Tuesday in an effort to force the insurance giant to rescind a recently adopted policy under which it has declined to pay for some emergency room care.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the Medical Association of Georgia filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta against Anthem’s Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and other subsidiaries of the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lo5QaW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.