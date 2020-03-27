U.S. accuses insurer Anthem of Medicare Advantage fraud

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced a lawsuit accusing the insurer Anthem Inc of obtaining millions of dollars by not correcting inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans it operates.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan and accused Anthem of submitting inaccurate diagnosis data to the government, allowing it to obtain inflated payments meant to compensate insurers for covering sicker patients.

