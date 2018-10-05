EMA committee recommends restrictions on fluoroquinolone, quinolone antibiotics

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency’s risk assessment committee has recommended restrictions on the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics fluoroquinolone and quinolone following a review of side effects, the EMA said on Friday.

The side effects were reported to be “disabling and potentially long-lasting”, though very rare, the EMA said.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) said here the antibiotics should only be used to treat infections when an antibiotic is essential and others cannot be used.

The PRAC also repeated its precautionary advice on the use of GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV drug dolutegravir in pregnant women and women who can become pregnant.

U.S. and European regulators were assessing here whether the drug might be linked to serious birth defects. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)