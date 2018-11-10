Westlaw News
Washington state research companies, owner indicted for fraud

Nate Raymond

The owner of two Washington state medical research companies has been indicted on charges that he engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich himself by falsifying data for a drug trial testing an opioid alternative.

Sami Anwar, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy, mail and wire fraud along with two companies he owns, Mid Columbia Research LLC and Zain Research LLC, in an indictment filed in federal court in Richland, Washington.

