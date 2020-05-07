Westlaw News
May 7, 2020 / 10:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Generic drugmaker Apotex admits fixing prices, to pay $24.1 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Generic drugmaker Apotex Corp has agreed to pay $24.1 million and admit it conspired with other companies to artificially raise cholesterol drug’s price in the latest case to emerge from a U.S. Justice Department probe of price-fixing in the industry.

The Justice Department on Thursday announced that Apotex Corp had agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation. It is the fourth generic drug manufacturer to face charges in the wide-ranging antitrust investigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2La2s54

