FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ariad Pharmaceuticals settles investor lawsuit for $3.5 million
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ariad Pharmaceuticals settles investor lawsuit for $3.5 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) -

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve a proposed class action claiming the drugmaker misled investors about safety issues related to a leukemia drug it was developing.

The settlement with Ariad, which Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd bought earlier this year, was disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston and resolves a lawsuit filed in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2itzpPn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.