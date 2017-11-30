Ariad Pharmaceuticals settles investor lawsuit for $3.5 million

BOSTON (Reuters) -

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve a proposed class action claiming the drugmaker misled investors about safety issues related to a leukemia drug it was developing.

The settlement with Ariad, which Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd bought earlier this year, was disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday in federal court in Boston and resolves a lawsuit filed in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2itzpPn