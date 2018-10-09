Former Ariad employee's ex-husband convicted of insider trading

A former Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc employee’s ex-husband was convicted on Tuesday of engaging in insider trading by misusing information she told him in confidence about the drugmaker’s regulatory problems in order to profit in the stock market.

Following two days of deliberations, a federal jury in Boston found former anesthesiologist Harold Altvater guilty on three counts of securities fraud related to what prosecutors said were well-timed trades he placed that allowed him to make $115,000.

