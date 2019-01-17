Former Ariad employee's ex-husband gets prison for insider trading

The ex-husband of a former Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in prison after being convicted of misusing information he was given in confidence about the drugmaker’s regulatory problems to engage in insider trading.

Former anesthesiologist Harold Altvater, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after a federal jury in October found him guilty on three counts of securities fraud, prosecutors said.

