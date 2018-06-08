Pharmacy benefits managers win appeal challenging Arkansas law

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that an Arkansas law that prohibited pharmacy benefits managers from reimbursing pharmacists for generic drugs at less than the wholesale cost was preempted by federal law.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) and struck down a 2015 law that helped independent pharmacies facing competition from networked pharmacies able to lose money on individual prescriptions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JulYGY