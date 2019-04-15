Westlaw News
U.S. top court asks DOJ to review challenge to Arkansas PBM law

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether the justices should review a federal appeals court’s ruling striking down an Arkansas law that regulated pharmacy benefits managers’ drug-reimbursement rates.

Arkansas is appealing a June ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a national trade group for PBMs, holding that federal law preempts the Arkansas statute.

