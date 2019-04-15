U.S. top court asks DOJ to review challenge to Arkansas PBM law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether the justices should review a federal appeals court’s ruling striking down an Arkansas law that regulated pharmacy benefits managers’ drug-reimbursement rates.

Arkansas is appealing a June ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a national trade group for PBMs, holding that federal law preempts the Arkansas statute.

