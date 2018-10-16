Allergan defeats Asacol antitrust class action certification

A federal appeals court has overturned the certification of a class of purchasers of Asacol, an ulcerative colitis drug, who accused drug manufacturer Warner Chilcott, now owned by Allergan PLC, of suppressing generic competition for the medication.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Monday ruled the class could not be certified because many of the health plans who would have been treated as class members may not have been injured by the company’s conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pUfTLM