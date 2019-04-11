Allergan ducks new class certification bid in Asacol antitrust case

A federal judge on Thursday declined to consider a request to certify a class of health plans and insurers who claim the drugmaker Warner Chilcott, now owned by Allergan PLC, suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drug Asacol.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston ruled that certifying the class would be “futile” after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in October overturned her earlier ruling certifying a class of so-called end-payors of the drug.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P4oW8N