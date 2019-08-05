Westlaw News
August 5, 2019

Allergan settles generic Asacol delay claims for nearly $2.75 million

Nate Raymond

Allergan PLC has agreed to pay nearly $2.75 million to three union-sponsored health benefit plans to resolve a lawsuit alleging that a drugmaker the company now owns suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drug Asacol.

The settlements were disclosed in federal court in Boston on Friday, a day after an appellate court rejected the plaintiffs’ effort to challenge a judge’s decision to not consider their latest request to certify a class of purchasers of the drug.

