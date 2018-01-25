FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Allergan wins last-minute halt of Asacol antitrust trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Allergan PLC on Thursday won its last-minute bid at a federal appeals court to delay a trial set for next week in a class action lawsuit claiming it suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drug Asacol.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ordered lower-court proceedings in the case be put on hold while it reviews a judge’s decision to certify a class of health plans and other indirect drug purchasers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GhrXxv

