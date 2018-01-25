Allergan wins last-minute halt of Asacol antitrust trial

Allergan PLC on Thursday won its last-minute bid at a federal appeals court to delay a trial set for next week in a class action lawsuit claiming it suppressed generic competition for its ulcerative colitis drug Asacol.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ordered lower-court proceedings in the case be put on hold while it reviews a judge’s decision to certify a class of health plans and other indirect drug purchasers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GhrXxv