FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 2, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former nursing home chain CEO get 9-1/2 years in prison for fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The former chief executive of Indiana nursing home operator American Senior Communities has been sentenced to 9-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $19.4 million fraud and kickback scheme.

Former ASC CEO James Burkhart was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis for engaging in what prosecutors said was a six-year scheme in which he received kickbacks through secret side deals with vendors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tLvWhw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.