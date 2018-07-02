Former nursing home chain CEO get 9-1/2 years in prison for fraud

The former chief executive of Indiana nursing home operator American Senior Communities has been sentenced to 9-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $19.4 million fraud and kickback scheme.

Former ASC CEO James Burkhart was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis for engaging in what prosecutors said was a six-year scheme in which he received kickbacks through secret side deals with vendors.

