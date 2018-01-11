FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former nursing home chain CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The former chief executive of Indiana nursing home operator American Senior Communities has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from what prosecutors call a $16 million fraud and kickback scheme.

Former ASC CEO James Burkhart pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Indianapolis to three counts including conspiracy to commit mail, wire and healthcare fraud, court records show. Steven Ganote, a friend and associate of Burkhart, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mtgsek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.