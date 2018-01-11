Former nursing home chain CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme

The former chief executive of Indiana nursing home operator American Senior Communities has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from what prosecutors call a $16 million fraud and kickback scheme.

Former ASC CEO James Burkhart pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Indianapolis to three counts including conspiracy to commit mail, wire and healthcare fraud, court records show. Steven Ganote, a friend and associate of Burkhart, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

