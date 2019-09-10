11th Circuit revives U.S. hospice fraud case against AseraCare

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by the federal government accusing AseraCare Hospice of fraudulently billing Medicare for providing hospice care to patients who were not terminally ill.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower court judge had failed to consider all the relevant evidence when she entered judgment in favor of the hospice care provider.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mb4mcB