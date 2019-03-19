Assertio Therapeutics beats investor lawsuit over opioid marketing

Assertio Therapeutics Inc has won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors about the extent to which its growth was fueled by marketing its Nucynta opioid painkillers for off-label purposes.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco on Monday ruled that the plaintiffs had failed to put forward sufficient allegations to support their claims that a widespread off-label marketing scheme existed that was concealed from investors.

