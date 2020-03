A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a shareholder lawsuit alleging Assertio Therapeutics Inc misled investors about the extent to which its growth was fueled by marketing its Nucynta opioid painkillers for off-label purposes.

U.S. District Jon Tigar in San Francisco ruled that the plaintiffs had failed to adequately allege that a widespread off-label marketing scheme that was concealed from investors existed.

