Astellas Pharma and Eli Lilly and Co must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing them of knowingly underpaying rebates they owed to state Medicaid programs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago on Wednesday rejected the drugmakers’ arguments that the whistleblower was barred from pursuing the lawsuit after filing a similar case against them that he later dropped.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OMfJ4E