Astellas prevails over ImStem in stem cell inventorship fight

Astellas Pharma has wrested ownership of a patent on stem cell technology that could treat autoimmune disorders away from rival ImStem Biotechnology Inc, following a federal bench trial conducted by videoconference last year.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Friday ruled that Astellas scientists were sole inventors of the patent, finding that ImStem’s founders had not made enough of a contribution to be listed as inventors.

