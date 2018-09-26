FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawsuit accuses AstraZeneca of using nurses to promote its drugs

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A newly unsealed whistleblower lawsuit accuses AstraZeneca PLC of hiring nurses to improperly recommend three of the pharmaceutical manufacturer’s best-selling drugs to doctors and patients under the guise of education and counseling.

The lawsuit by two ex-employees of a firm AstraZeneca tapped to hire the nurses was filed in federal court in Seattle in 2017 and was unsealed on Monday after the U.S. Justice Department declined to intervene in the case. It is the latest whistleblower lawsuit to accuse drugmakers of engaging in a form of “white coat marketing,” by hiring nurses to provide medical advice related to a drug while effectively acting as sales representatives for the companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OTL0Cf

