Electronic health records company athenahealth Inc has agreed to pay $18.25 million to resolve federal prosecutors’ allegations that it paid kickbacks to boost sales of its athenaClinicals product.

The settlement, announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, stems from a pair of whistleblower lawsuits in federal court in Boston.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39s0B8P