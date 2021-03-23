Atrium Health immune from antitrust damages as 'local government' - 4th Circuit

North Carolina hospital operator Atrium Health is immune from a class action lawsuit accusing it of illegally discouraging patients from using lower-cost alternatives, thanks to a federal law shielding local government entities from antitrust damages, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday rejected Atrium patient Raymond Benitez’s argument that the hospital, established by the state in 1943 as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, did not qualify as a local government entity because it lacked key government powers and had expanded beyond North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cjyNoB