Atrium Health settles U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit

Atrium Health, which runs the largest hospital network in North Carolina, has agreed to resolve a U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit in a nonmonetary deal in which it agreed to eliminate contractual prohibitions on insurers steering patients to lower-cost medical providers.

The Justice Department and North Carolina’s attorney general on Thursday announced the settlement, which resolves a lawsuit they filed in 2016 against Atrium, which was formerly known as Carolinas HealthCare System and is the dominant hospital system in the Charlotte area.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RVGaFv