Autism behavioral treatment provider settles billing case for $8.8 mln

By Nate Raymond South Carolina’s largest provider of intensive behavioral treatment to autistic children has agreed to pay $8.83 million to resolve claims it billed government healthcare programs for services it either misrepresented or did not provide.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday it had reached a civil settlement with Early Autism Project Inc, resolving an investigation prompted by a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee in 2015.

