August 3, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Autism behavioral treatment provider settles billing case for $8.8 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

By Nate Raymond South Carolina’s largest provider of intensive behavioral treatment to autistic children has agreed to pay $8.83 million to resolve claims it billed government healthcare programs for services it either misrepresented or did not provide.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday it had reached a civil settlement with Early Autism Project Inc, resolving an investigation prompted by a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KqjqsY

