February 14, 2018 / 1:20 AM / in 12 hours

Auto insurer wins dismissal of cases over Medicare patient injuries

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed two lawsuits seeking to recover funds that Medicare Advantage organizations paid out to cover medical expenses they say should have been covered by auto insurer American Family Medical.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday ruled the three Delaware corporations who sued failed to establish standing to pursue claims they said were assigned to them by private insurers running Medicare Advantage plans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GbFYfs

