Medical device maker Avalign and subsidiary settle whistleblower lawsuit

Avalign Technologies Inc and one of its subsidiaries will pay $9.5 million to resolve claims that they manufactured and sold medical devices used in spinal surgeries, circumcisions and other procedures that had not been cleared for sale by regulators, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Avalign and its subsidiary Instrumed International Inc admitted Instrumed sold the devices from 2007 through 2014 despite not getting approval to do so from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Office’s Geoffrey Berman said in a statement on Friday.

