IN BRIEF: Doctor charged with unlawful patient record disclosure to Avanir salesman

Prosecutors have charged an Ohio doctor with wrongfully disclosing patient records to an ex-Avanir Pharmaceuticals sales representative who has already been indicted for participating in a kickback scheme to promote a neurological disorder drug.

Federal prosecutors in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday filed a criminal information charging Dr. Franklin Price with violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act by giving the sales representative access to patient records.

