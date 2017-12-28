Aveo settles investor lawsuit over cancer drug for $15 mln, warrants

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc will settle claims it misled shareholders about the Food and Drug Administration’s concerns regarding a kidney cancer drug it was developing by paying $15 million out of insurance and issuing warrants for affected investors to buy 2 million shares.

The biotech company filed papers in federal court in Boston on Wednesday saying it had reached a settlement, the terms of which it disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a day earlier.

