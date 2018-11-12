Ex-Aveo CFO wants SEC blocked from arguing he did not rely on lawyers

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s ex-chief financial officer has asked a judge to block U.S. securities regulators from arguing at his trial that he did not rely on lawyers’ advice to decide what to disclose about the company’s efforts to gain approval for a cancer drug.

Lawyers for David Johnston made the request in a motion filed on Friday in Boston federal court, where a trial is underway in a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of defrauding investors.

