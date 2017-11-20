FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals CEO settles SEC fraud claims
November 20, 2017 / 11:00 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals CEO settles SEC fraud claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief executive has agreed to settle a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission claiming he misled investors about the biotech company’s efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a drug to treat kidney cancer.

Tuan Ha-Ngoc, who served as the company’s CEO from 2002 to 2015, agreed to pay an $80,000 penalty and resolve the lawsuit without admitting or denying the allegations, according to papers filed on Monday in Boston federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4SHgI

