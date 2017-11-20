Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals CEO settles SEC fraud claims

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief executive has agreed to settle a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission claiming he misled investors about the biotech company’s efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a drug to treat kidney cancer.

Tuan Ha-Ngoc, who served as the company’s CEO from 2002 to 2015, agreed to pay an $80,000 penalty and resolve the lawsuit without admitting or denying the allegations, according to papers filed on Monday in Boston federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4SHgI