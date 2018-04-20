FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 9:30 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals CFO must face SEC trial, judge rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to take Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief financial officer to trial over claims he misled investors in connection with the company’s efforts to develop a cancer drug.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton declined to dismiss the case against former Aveo CFO David Johnston, saying jurors should decide whether the drugmaker should have disclosed communications it had with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HGw7Tu

