Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals exec fights SEC 'draconian' penalty request

Lawyers for Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief medical officer are urging a federal judge to reject the Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for a “draconian” maximum penalty as part of a deal to resolve fraud charges.

Lawyers for William Slichenmyer in a motion filed on Tuesday in federal court in Boston argued against the $150,000 penalty that the SEC sought as part of a deal in which the former executive agreed to let a judge decide how much he should pay.

