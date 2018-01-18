FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 18, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals exec fights SEC 'draconian' penalty request

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s former chief medical officer are urging a federal judge to reject the Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for a “draconian” maximum penalty as part of a deal to resolve fraud charges.

Lawyers for William Slichenmyer in a motion filed on Tuesday in federal court in Boston argued against the $150,000 penalty that the SEC sought as part of a deal in which the former executive agreed to let a judge decide how much he should pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BcuHIW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.