January 2, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

SEC seeks penalty, 5-year ban for ex-Aveo Pharmaceuticals exec

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) -

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing to have the former chief medical officer of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc pay a $150,000 penalty and be barred for five years from serving as an officer or director of a public company for committing fraud.

The motion filed by the SEC on Friday in federal court in Boston came after William Slichenmyer reached a settlement in October in which he would neither admit nor deny wrongdoing but leave to the court to determine if he should pay a penalty and face a ban.

