SEC seeks to block ex-Aveo CFO's testimony about consulting counsel

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to block the former chief financial officer of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc from testifying at his upcoming trial that he relied on lawyers before making statements the regulator claims were misleading.

The SEC in a filing on Tuesday in Boston federal court said former Aveo CFO David Johnston had signaled he intended to introduce evidence that attorneys advised the company about what to disclose about its communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the approval process for a kidney cancer drug.

