FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 19, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SEC seeks to block ex-Aveo CFO's testimony about consulting counsel

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to block the former chief financial officer of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc from testifying at his upcoming trial that he relied on lawyers before making statements the regulator claims were misleading.

The SEC in a filing on Tuesday in Boston federal court said former Aveo CFO David Johnston had signaled he intended to introduce evidence that attorneys advised the company about what to disclose about its communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the approval process for a kidney cancer drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qHXeUo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.