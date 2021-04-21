IN BRIEF: D.C. AG joins growing litigation over toxic metals in Beech-Nut baby food

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued leading baby food maker Beech-Nut Nutrition Corp, accusing the company of misleading consumers by claiming its baby food was safe even though it allegedly contained high levels of toxic metals.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington’s Superior Court, follows a Congressional report in February finding dangerous levels of toxic metals including arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in Beech-Nut’s and other companies’ baby food, which triggered a slew of consumer lawsuits.

