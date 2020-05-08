Bausch may face SEC charges over mail-order pharmacy fraud

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff have told Bausch Health Cos Inc that they will recommend the agency bring charges against the company over its former relationship with mail-order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC.

Bausch disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it had received the notice from the SEC’s Los Angeles office on March 27. It said it was cooperating with the SEC’s investigation, which began in 2015, and pursuing settlement discussions.

