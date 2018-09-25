FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 25, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Bayada must face former employees' Medicare fraud claims - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Bayada Home Health Care Inc must face a whistleblower lawsuit by three former employees who claim the New Jersey-based company fraudulently billed Medicare for services provided to patients who were not homebound in violation of federal law.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia on Monday denied Bayada’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge rejected Bayada’s argument that the former employees lacked standing because they signed separation agreements when they left the company releasing it from “any and all claims.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N2m1uL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.