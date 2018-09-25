Bayada must face former employees' Medicare fraud claims - judge

Bayada Home Health Care Inc must face a whistleblower lawsuit by three former employees who claim the New Jersey-based company fraudulently billed Medicare for services provided to patients who were not homebound in violation of federal law.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia on Monday denied Bayada’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge rejected Bayada’s argument that the former employees lacked standing because they signed separation agreements when they left the company releasing it from “any and all claims.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N2m1uL