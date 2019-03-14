Bayer cannot litigate Essure injury lawsuit in federal court - 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed Bayer AG’s bid to force a North Carolina woman and her husband to litigate claims that it failed to warn of the dangers associated with its birth control device Essure in federal rather than state court.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Bayer’s contention that Kristiana Burrell’s lawsuit belonged in a federal court because the case will require the resolution of important federal legal questions given that Essure is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

