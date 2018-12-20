Bayer loses bid to block Kentucky access to Yaz, Yasmin records

A federal judge has rejected Bayer AG’s bid to force Kentucky’s attorney general to turn over documents his office was provided by lawyers who represented women in thousands of lawsuits alleging they were injured by the drugmaker’s Yaz and Yasmin contraceptive pills.

U.S. District Judge John Herndon in East St. Louis, Illinois on Tuesday ruled the state and lawyers for the plaintiffs acted properly in sharing information under the terms of an order in the cases before him governing the disclosure of records.

